Trust Tories like you trust GPs after Harold Shipman, says Wakefield candidate

Nadeem Ahmed said the West Yorkshire seat’s previous Tory MP, Imran Ahmad Khan, was “one bad apple” after he was found guilty of groping a teenage boy.

Asked whether the Conservatives deserve to lose the by-election, Mr Ahmed told The Telegraph: “No they don’t because Mr Khan, for his offences, the right things happened to him, he’s in prison”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also filmed saying that what Mr Khan had done was “wrong” and “disgusting”.

“The people of Wakefield know that he was one bad apple,” he continued.

“As you know, Harold Shipman committed suicide in Wakefield prison. He was a GP, he was a trusted professional like teachers and others.

“When they put a vaccine in our arms, we trust what they are putting in us.

“Have we stopped trusting GPs? No, we still trust GPs and we know that he was one bad apple in there.”

Nadeem Ahmed is the Tory candidate for the Wakefield by-election

He added that the people of Wakefield were “forgiving”.

Mr Ahmed made similar remarks in a separate interview with ITV.

Shipman, who killed himself in prison in 2004, is one of the most notorious serial killers in modern history, having murdered more than 200 people.

Mr Ahmed is running to replace Mr Khan, who was expelled from the Conservative Party and resigned, triggering a by-election in the constituency, after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008 by a jury following a trial earlier this year.

Mr Khan was jailed for 18 months in May.

The Conservatives could lose the key battleground seat, one of tens of constituencies Boris Johnson took from Labour in the so-called Red Wall during the 2019 general election, to Labour next Thursday amid anger over Mr Khan’s conviction and partygate, as well as concerns over the cost of living.

With the Tiverton and Honiton by-election due to be held on the same day as Wakefield, on June 23, the Prime Minister faces the prospect of losing seats to Sir Keir Starmer’s party in the North of England and the Liberal Democrats in the South West.

Both by-elections are being held in controversial circumstances, with Tiverton and Honiton vacated by Neil Parish after he admitted to twice watching pornography in the Commons.

When asked on LBC about the comment made by Nadeem Ahmed, who is running in the Wakefield by-election later this month, Government minister Paul Scully said: “It’s not a comparison I would have made.

“It’s the first I’ve heard about it to be fair.

“But in terms of trusting politicians, I think you have to look at why people get into politics and the vast, vast, vast majority of my colleagues on either side of the House do this for the absolutely right reasons: to do the best for their constituents and the country.

“They disagree on how to do it, but they do it for the right reason.”

At The Yorkshire Post, we are committed to speaking truth to power on behalf of the people who call God’s Own County their home. Our political team and Westminster Correspondent are Yorkshire's eyes and ears in the corridors of power.