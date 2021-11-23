Turkey supplies are safe ahead of Christmas, Cabinet Minister tells colleagues

People view the Christmas tree in Covent Garden, London (PA)

Downing Street that “individual sectors” would continue to face issues, after issues with winter pressures and supply chains were discussed at a Cabinet meeting this morning.

Steve Barclay, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, is leading on the Government response to the post-Brexit and pandemic supply issues, and noted to Cabinet colleages that “Government action had alleviated concerns over potential turkey shortages in the run-up to Christmas”, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Barclay was said to have told Ministers that “we face the dual challenge of managing the regular pressures the colder and wetter months can bring alongside the additional challenge of an ongoing global pandemic and the knock-on effects this is having, including on global supply chains and energy supply”.

Asked whether the Government could guarantee there would be presents under Christmas trees, the spokesman said: “We remain confident that we are taking the right action to deal with the supply challenges that we are seeing globally.

“That’s not to say that individual sectors won’t face some issues, as will be seen in other countries.”

At the weekend, scientists give renewed hope that this Christmas would be more normal than last year, as they predicted that the pandemic would not see the same resurgence in the UK currently being seen in parts of Europe.

There have been protests in a number of countries on the continent including Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands as new restrictions have been introduced to try and curb an increase in cases.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, one of those behind the creation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, said it is “unlikely” the picture will be replicated in the UK.

“We’ve actually had some spread (of the virus) going on since the summer, and so I think it’s unlikely that we’re going to see the very sharp rise in the next few months that’s just been seen,” he told The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.