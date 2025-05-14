Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brooke Rollins, who met with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Energy Minister Michael Shanks this week, said America is “100 per cent confident” that its wood chips meet the UK’s sustainability requirements.

Ms Rollins has been promoting US agricultural produce, including American wood pellets, on a visit to London this week as trade talks between the two countries continue following the preliminary deal struck last week.

Drax’s Selby plant is the biggest power station in the UK, and makes 5 per cent of the country’s electricity.

Biomass as a clean energy source has long been under dispute and the Government has faced calls to end the hundreds of millions of pounds in financial support for companies such as Drax.

Last year, Drax agreed to pay £25m after a probe by energy industry regulator Ofgem found the company had failed to properly report data on the types of wood it uses for its biomass pellets.

While a BBC Panorama investigation found Drax has held logging licences in Canada and used wood, including whole trees, from primary and old-growth forests for its pellets. The company has maintained its biomass is sustainable and legally harvested.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the US Agriculture Secretary said the UK could take more American wood pellets over those from other countries that do not meet its sustainability criteria.

Asked about allegations some pellets are sourced from ancient woodlands and old trees in the US, Ms Rollins said: “We are 100 per cent confident that it does meet your sustainability requirements here in this country.”

“That was one of the key things that I spoke to Secretary Miliband and Under Secretary Shanks about … and they agreed – I don’t want to get ahead of them – but in that meeting, they felt fully assured that what we are doing in America does meet your sustainability requirements.

“And in fact, we could potentially be opening up more markets for our wood pellets into the UK, as other countries that you’re importing here into this country, are clearly not meeting those marks.”

A Drax spokesperson said: “Drax Power Station keeps the lights on for millions of people across the UK. Our industry is highly regulated, giving the public confidence in the sustainability of our operations.

“The vast majority of the biomass we use is sourced through long-term contracts with businesses operating in countries that are key UK trade and security partners, like the US, enabling Drax Power Station to help protect the country’s energy security by reliably generating power when required.