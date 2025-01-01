Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister reflected on a “year of change” in 2024, although joked this did not extend to football as the England men’s team experienced “another agonisingly close shave” by losing to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

He added his Labour administration has begun the “work of change” since winning the general election in July and pointed to an increase in the minimum wage, clean energy projects and NHS investment as examples.

The 80th anniversaries of two notable moments of the Second World War – Victory in Europe (VE) Day and Victory over Japan (VJ) Day – also provide a chance for the nation to “come together” in 2025, Sir Keir said.

In a video message, Sir Keir said: “I know there is still so much more to do and that for many people it’s hard to think about the future when you spend all of your time fighting to get through the week.

“So I want to be clear: until you can look forward and believe in the promise and the prosperity of Britain again, then this Government will fight for you.

“A fight for change that will define this year, next year and, indeed, every waking hour of this Government.”

Sir Keir faces a challenging year at home and abroad as he bids to implement his programme for government following Labour’s landslide election victory.

Ministers will also hope for an improved economic outlook as they aim to deliver on the plan for growth.

Local elections in England in May will give an indication of how the public feels about Labour after its first few months in charge.

In his own new year’s message from Blenheim Palace, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reflected on his return to frontline politics.

He said: “I look back on 2024, a year that started with me in almost semi-retirement, not involved in active politics, approaching my 60th birthday with my first two grandchildren on the way.

“I couldn't help thinking about what this country had been, the values that it had represented, and what it was looking like today.”