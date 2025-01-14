Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foreign Affairs Select Committee today published letters between its chair, Dame Emily Thornberry MP, the Foreign Secretary and Unrwa, the UN aid agency for Palestinians.

In them, Dame Emily asked David Lammy about the situation with British hostages in Gaza, whether Israel is upholding humanitarian law and the future of Unrwa.

Ever since Hamas’ terror attack on October 7 2023 and the IDF’s bombing campaign of Gaza, questions have been raised as to whether Israel is abiding by international law.

Sir Keir Starmer has denied Israel has committed genocide, and said it is up to the courts to decide whether its army is keeping with humanitarian laws.

A view from Israel into Gaza. Credit: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

However, in September Mr Lammy suspended around 30 arms export licences saying there was a “clear risk” that they could be used to breach international humanitarian law.

Now, in his letters to Dame Emily, he appears to indicate the Foreign Office cannot confirm if Israel is abiding by the principle of proportionality, which is designed to prevent civilian deaths.

Mr Lammy said that it has “not been possible to make an assessment of Israel’s compliance with the principle of proportionality”.

David Lammy. Credit: Lucy North/PA Wire | Lucy North/PA Wire

He explained that “this is in part due to the opaque and contested information environment in Gaza and the challenges of accessing the specific and sensitive information necessary from Israel in relation to each incident, such as intended targets, anticipated military advantage and anticipated civilian harm”.

Correspondence between Dame Emily, Unrwa, and Mr Lammy was released amid reports a final peace deal between Israel and Hamas was nearing completion.

The coming days are said to be critical to bringing an end to the ongoing conflict, according to officials involved in the talks.

Speaking as her committee published the letters, Dame Emily said: “While it is clear from the Foreign Secretary’s letters that the FCDO is working hard to bring about a ceasefire and bring home the hostages, there has been little tangible progress.

“The cold facts stand. Millions in Gaza are met daily with assaults from missiles and bombs. Dozens of hostages, including Britons and those with close links to the UK, are still held in Gaza, with no end to their suffering in sight.