UK heatwave: Government very concerned about wildfire risk on 'tinderbox' of Yorkshire moors

The Government is highly concerned about the prospect of wildfires on moorland in the Pennines during the current heatwave, a senior Minister has said.

By Chris Burn
Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:41 pm

The comments from Kit Malthouse came after Yorkshire MP has warned that the moorland is an "absolute tinderbox" at the moment.

Jason McCartney, the Conservative MP for Colne Valley, told Parliament that in moors in the Pennines in his constituency have already suffered a series of devastating fires earlier this year.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

He added: "It is an absolute tinderbox up there at the moment. So will the Minister just join me in getting the message out there again that it is illegal to have barbecues, fires and fireworks up on the moors?"

Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse said a red alert had been issued.

Mr McCartney said those found guilty of such offences could face prison, as well as a £2,500 fine.

"We don't want any more devastating moorland fires," he said.

Cabinet Office minister Mr Malthouse said in response: "I'm more than happy to reinforce his message. We have issued a red alert for wildfires, we are very concerned and I know all fire and rescue services are stood up to deal with them as fast as they possibly can."

GovernmentYorkshireParliament