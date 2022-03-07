UK processing 'thousands' of applications for Ukrainian refugees, says Boris Johnson after criticism

The Home Office revealed on Sunday that only “around 50” visas had been issued under the Ukraine Family Scheme as of 10am that morning.

Asked what the figure was on Monday, the Prime Minister told reporters: “I can’t give you the number, we’re processing thousands right now.

“We will continue to make sure that we have a very, very generous approach.”

Mr Johnson has defended the visa routes on offer for Ukrainians seeking to flee the war zone.

“Clearly this, this crisis, is evolving the whole time. I’ve said before that the UK will be as generous as we can possibly be and we intend to do that.

“We have two very, very generous routes already – so the family reunion route, which is uncapped, which could potentially see hundreds of thousands of people come to this country, plus the humanitarian route.

“Under that scheme, people can sponsor people coming from Ukraine.”

Officials were “surging” to the countries bordering Ukraine but also to France, he said.

Mr Johnson said Vladimir Putin was “doubling down” on the level of violence being used in Ukraine.

That was adding to the flow of refugees fleeing the country, he said.

The Prime Minister told reporters: “Clearly, what’s happening now is that Putin is doubling down on his aggression and he is deciding to attack in a pretty indiscriminate way.