The Prime Minister will meet the Ukrainian president in Downing Street this afternoon before hosting a defence summit of European leaders on Sunday.

The Ukrainian leader’s plane, emblazoned with the nation’s flag, touched at London’s Stansted Airport this morning and was met by a convoy of cars, following his spat with Mr Trump.

The US president claimed Mr Zelensky was “gambling with World War Three” in a series of heated exchanges on Friday which were broadcast around the world.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during the acrimonious Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump and JD Vance. Credit: Getty | AFP via Getty Images

The Ukrainian leader was also accused of not being thankful enough for US military aid by both the US president and his deputy Mr Vance.

The meeting ended with Mr Zelensky reportedly being kicked out of the White House, and plans to sign a deal exchanging Ukrainian mineral rights for American arms were put on ice.

The US president later said on his Truth Social platform that Mr Zelensky was not “ready for peace” and told reporters the Ukrainian leader wanted to “fight, fight, fight” while the US was “looking to end this death”.

Mr Zelensky faced calls from US officials to apologise for his conduct in the Oval Office, but told Fox News he did not think this was necessary.

But as his plane landed on British soil, the Ukrainian president struck a conciliatory tone in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine was “very grateful to the United States for all the support”.

“I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people,” he added.

Ukraine’s leader added: “It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support.

“He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do. We are the ones living this war in Ukraine. It’s a fight for our freedom, for our very survival.”

Media reports from the US have suggested Mr Trump is considering cutting off all aid to Ukraine following his heated exchange with Mr Zelensky.

The war of words in the White House was met with a volley of supportive messages from European leaders who are set to gather in London on Sunday.

Sir Keir Starmer’s response to the clash came somewhat later than that of allies including France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Prime Minister spoke to both Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky to try and smooth over relations.

Downing Street signalled that Sir Keir, who has tried to position the UK as a bridge between Europe and the US, had sought to smooth over relations between Ukraine and the US by calling both leaders.

A No 10 spokeswoman said the Prime Minister “retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine”.

Sir Keir’s crunch talks at Downing Street on Sunday will see European leaders gear up efforts to police a future Ukraine peace deal.

The Prime Minister believes a deal will have to involve US military assets providing surveillance, intelligence and potentially warplanes giving air cover to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching another bid to conquer his neighbour.