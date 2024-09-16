The West will not be bullied by Vladimir Putin’s threat of all-out war with Nato if Ukraine is given permission to use Western weapons to strike inside Russia, David Lammy said.

The Foreign Secretary said talks were continuing with the US and allies about giving Kyiv permission to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russian airbases and military sites which are being used to launch attacks on Ukraine.

Mr Lammy has been part of intensive UK-US diplomatic talks in Kyiv and Washington in the past week which have so far failed to produce a decision.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pressed Western leaders for permission to use the weapons they have supplied to hit sites within Russia.

Left to right: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv. Credit: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Russian president Mr Putin has warned that allowing long-range strikes “would mean that Nato countries, the United States, and European countries are at war with Russia”.

But Mr Lammy told Sky News: “Putin said ‘don’t send tanks’. We sent them. Putin said ‘don’t send any missiles’. We sent them.

“Putin threatens every few months to use nuclear weapons.

“What he should now do is cease his aggression and leave Ukraine.”

Mr Lammy said there was “a lot of bluster” from Mr Putin but “we cannot be blown off course by an imperialist fascist” who “wants to move into countries willy-nilly”.

The Foreign Secretary told the BBC: “We want to put Ukraine in the strongest position going forward.

“I can’t tell you operationally, on air, what we will or won’t do, and I particularly won’t do that at a time when Russia is buying ballistic missiles from Iran and escalating further.

“But please understand this is under careful discussion with the Ukrainians as we assess what they need as they head into that winter.”

Mr Zelensky posted a fresh plea for aid on social media site X/Twitter yesterday: “This week, the Russians have launched around 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 300 strike drones against Ukraine.

“Ukraine needs strong support from our partners to defend lives against Russian terror-air defence, long-range capabilities, support for our warriors. Everything that will help force Russia to end this war.

“I thank everyone around the world who understands this and our partners who help and support us.”

Senior Tories have pushed for the UK to give Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia with Storm Shadow missiles even without US agreement.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson and ex-defence secretaries Grant Shapps, Ben Wallace and Penny Mordaunt have pushed for the change.

Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly told Sky News: “I think it’s disappointing that Keir Starmer and David Lammy have failed to secure international agreement for Ukraine to use these missiles in their self-defence against the launch sites of those weapons that are currently hitting civilian infrastructure, energy infrastructure.