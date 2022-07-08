Ukrainian artists celebrate Boris Johnson with Cossack painting as Zelensky expresses sorrow

In the Ukrainian leader’s nightly video address on Thursday, he said news of Mr Johnson’s decision to quit was the “main topic (of conversation) in our country”.

Mr Zelensky added that Britain held a leading global role “in the protection of freedoms” and “the leadership and charisma of the head of state are always of exceptional importance”.

The outgoing British Prime Minister has been celebrated by Ukrainian artists Daria Dobriakova and Yurii Kutilov in a picture of him dressed as a Ukrainian cossack.

The painting of Boris Johnson dressed as a Ukrainian cossack by Ukrainian artists Daria Dobriakova and Yurii Kutilov assigned by Andrii Lisovyi in Chernihiv Historical Museum on July 8, 2022 in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Last month, the Cossack community here named the now outgoing prime minister an honorary Cossack in relation to the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The Cossacks were a semi-nomadic people that played a pivotal role in the cultural and geopolitical development of Ukraine and Russia.

In thanking Mr Johnson for supporting Ukraine “from the first day of the Russian terror”, Mr Zelensky said: “Whatever is happening in London’s rooms of power, Great Britain’s support for Ukraine should not change.”

The Ukrainian president said when he had expressed his gratitude to Mr Johnson earlier that day as the two spoke by phone, the Tory leader had offered assurances the UK would remain steadfast in its support of the war-torn nation.

It came after another Ukrainian politician said people in the country were worried about what Mr Johnson’s departure would mean for the future of British military support.

Deputy leader of the Holos Party Inna Sovsun said: “Over in Ukraine people are very much concerned.

“I understand that there are different assessments of Boris Johnson himself and people look at him very differently, but we in Ukraine, now, look at different Western politicians from a single standpoint: the level of support to Ukraine.

“We don’t have the luxury to debate anything else, except for that. And in that sense, Boris Johnson has, of course, been a great friend to Ukraine.

“He was really driving the support, the political support, for the country. He was very outspoken, he was always on Ukraine’s side.

“We are very much worried if this policy of the UK Government will continue.”

The UK has provided weapons and training to Ukraine, with military and financial aid stepping up after Russia’s invasion on February 24.

Mr Johnson, who most recently visited Kyiv last month, has spoken to Volodymyr Zelensky and described the Ukrainian leader as a “hero” since he resigned as Conservative leader.

Mr Zelensky is said to have thanked Mr Johnson for his “decisive action” to help Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, tweeted his thanks to Mr Johnson, saying he had “always been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine”.

Ms Sovsun echoed those sentiments, adding that she hopes the next prime minister continues to publicly drive support for Ukraine.

“This is probably the biggest thing that we hope the next prime minister will care about, is that he or she would understand the role that the UK played being basically the public leader of driving support for Ukraine and will continue this policy,” she said.

“Weapons delivery is important as well. Now, of course, not a single country in the world can match the level of weapons available in the US.