Ukrainian refugee scheme: Applications open as 'unfailingly compassionate British public' wants to do more, says Gove

File photo from October 2021 of Communities Secretary Michael Gove

Amid concerns over bureaucracy and the speed at which visas are being processed, Ministers believe the new route could open the door to thousands more people escaping Putin’s invasion.

Sponsors will be asked to provide accommodation for a minimum of six months, but will get £350 a month for up to a year for the time they are able to host those arriving in Britain.

There will be no limit on the number of refugees who can come to the UK, and they will be entitled to all benefits, health care and employment, Communities Secretary Michael Gove said.

However, those in the UK will have to name the refugees they wish to sponsor, sparking concerns from Labour that the system will lead to those fleeing turning to “Instagram and advertis[ing] themselves in the hope a British family might notice them.”

For a period on Monday afternoon, the forms to register interest were not loading on the Government website.

Addressing the Commons this afternoon, Mr Gove said: “This Government, this House, indeed everyone in the United Kingdom, continues to be in awe of the bravery of the people of Ukraine.

“The victims of savage, indiscriminate, unprovoked aggression, their courage under fire and their determination to resist inspires our total admiration.

“The United Kingdom stands with Ukrainian people.”

The “unfailingly compassionate British public wants to help further”,he said, adding: “Today we are answering that call with the announcement of a new sponsorship scheme, Homes For Ukraine.”

He went on: “Because we want the scheme to be up and running as soon as possible, Homes for Ukraine will initially facilitate sponsorship between people with known connections.

“We will rapidly expand the scheme in a phased way with charities, churches and community groups to ensure many more prospective sponsors can be matched with Ukrainians who need help, and we are of course working closely with the devolved administrations to make sure that their kind offers of help are also mobilised.”

Mr Gove said the UK has a “long and proud history” of supporting the most vulnerable “in their darkest hours”, adding: “The British people have already opened their hearts in so many ways, I’m hopeful that many will also be ready to open their homes and to help those fleeing persecution find peace, healing and the prospect of a brighter future.”

However, Shadow Communities Secretary Lisa Nandy suggested the announcement was a “DIY asylum scheme”.

She told the Commons: “On his tour of the TV studios, he suggested several times that people who are willing to sponsor a Ukrainian family need to come to the Government with the name of that family who will then rubber stamp it.