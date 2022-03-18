Unions threaten legal action after hundreds of 'shameful' P&O Ferries sackings

Labour told the Government that pointing those just made redundant towards the job centre was not good enough, and called on Ministers to scrap any contracts they have with P&O, or their Dubai-based operator DP World.

It comes after a tense stand off in Hull saw crew Pride of Hull vessel lift the gangway and refuse to allow security staff on board, after a two minute call in which they were told they were being made redundant.

The ferry operator, bought by DP World in 2019, insisted the decision to cut jobs was “very difficult but necessary” as it was “not a viable business” in its current state.

Former P&O staff and RMT members block the road leading to the Port of Dover yesterday (PA)

It was one of four operators who signed a £77.6m deal with the Government to secure freight supplies into the UK in 2020.

DP World was criticised for paying a £270m dividend to shareholders at the end of April 2020 while P&O Ferries cut around 1,100 jobs as demand for travel collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary Mick Lynch said last night: “We are seeking urgent legal action and are again calling for the Government to take action to stop what is fast turning into one of the most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations.”

Transport Minister Robert Courts said the decision to fire 800 members staff with no notice was “wholly unacceptable”.

He told the Commons last night that he was “extremely concerned and frankly angry at the way workers have been treated” and that the staff had been “signposted” to support from the Department of Work and Pensions.

Shadow Transport Secretary and Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh called for more and a “clear, unequivocal statement from the Government.”

“No ifs, no buts,” she told MPs.

“An overseas conglomerate cannot not be given free rein to sack workers in secure jobs here in Britain at the click of a button and replace them with agency staff.

“The Government must not give the green light to this appalling practice and must act now to secure the livelihoods of these workers, not signpost them to the Department of Work and Pensions.”

A number of RMT members were among the crew who stayed on board yesterday afternoon following the news of their dismissal.

A number disembarked late in the afternoon, reporters were told, as RMT organiser for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire Gaz Jackson said the crew were “absolutely devastated” and described P&O’s actions as “unacceptable” and “unforgivable”.

Mr Jackson praised the captain for his “brave decision” to lift the gangway “for the safety of the crew”, saying security guards were “going to pull us off if we weren’t going to get off”. He said negotiations had come to an end when the company agreed to provide paperwork requested by the union.

Crew and members of the RMT gathered outside the terminal on King George Dock yesterday during the sit-in.

There were around 105 crew on board, including 40 UK staff, including officers and able-bodied seamen.

One staff member told the Yorkshire Post he feared his 44-year career was being bought to an end at the “click of a finger.”

Another said he thought crew were being replaced by workers on just £2.60 or £2.80 an hour.

As well as the scenes in Hull, there were also clashes in Dover after workers blocked a road close to the port in protest at being sacked.