Up to 100 new specialist officers recruited to disrupt people smuggling gangs

Up to 100 new specialist intelligence officers are being recruited by the National Crime Agency to help bust the people smuggling gangs.

Yvette Cooper also announced plans for a major surge in enforcement and returns activity today, by increasing immigration detention spaces.

The Home Secretary said she hopes the next six months will have the highest rate of removals of failed asylum seekers since 2018.

The government has pledged a surge in returns flights and the addition of 290 beds across Immigration Removal Centres at Campsfield and Haslar.

An inflatable dinghy carrying around 65 migrants crosses the English Channel earlier this year. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Ms Cooper, the Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP, said: “We are taking strong and clear steps to boost our border security and ensure the rules are respected and enforced.

“Our new Border Security Command is already gearing up, with new staff being urgently recruited and additional staff already stationed across Europe.

"They will work with European enforcement agencies to find every route in to smashing the criminal smuggling gangs organising dangerous boat crossings which undermine our border security and put lives at risk.

“And by increasing enforcement capabilities and returns, we will establish a system that is better controlled and managed, in place of the chaos that has blighted the system for far too long.”

As well as the 100 new NCA investigators, the government has also increased the number of agency staff at Europol by 50 per cent.

NCA director general of operations, Rob Jones, said: “Tackling organised immigration crime remains a key priority for the NCA and we are dedicating more effort and resource than ever before.”

He added: “Taking on these dangerous and exploitative gangs requires international co-operation and we continue to further enhance our already strong relationship with Europol and other law enforcement partners.

"We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle these networks, whether they are operating in the UK or overseas.”

Almost 20,000 people have crossed the Channel illegally this year, with many surveys finding that immigration is the public’s number one concern.