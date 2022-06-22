Up to 62 West Yorkshire bus routes face axe in autumn when Government Covid support ends

A Bus Network Sustainability Review report going to West Yorkshire Combined Authority's Transport Committee next Friday says the routes - representing more than 10 per cent of the local network - are at risk when Government funding to help services keep running through the pandemic is withdrawn in October.

The report does not state any details of which routes are at risk.

The Combined Authority has received £2m to help cover costs for between April and October, with bus operators estimated to be receiving around £1.2m a month from Government. But no further Government funding is expected after October.

Dozens of bus routes in West Yorkshire are under threat.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said she hopes both bus companies and the Government will step in to save services.

“I’ve been pressing government ministers and will continue to make the case for further funding for bus operators beyond October. I also hope the bus companies will understand this is a transition period and that they will need to take some of the financial strain. We cannot create a truly transformational bus network if we only stick to those routes that make the most money, there is a balance to be struck.

“The people of West Yorkshire deserve a service that serves all our communities rather than only running the routes that make substantial profits. We and government supported the bus companies throughout Covid. I hope they will now step up and stay the course with us to deliver our ambitious programme of investment in our region’s bus network.”

The report says: "Approximately 22 per cent of all bus mileage operates under contract to the Combined Authority at a cost of £16m per annum.

"The Sustainability Review has also looked at these tendered routes in terms of value of money to inform actions to be taken to obtain best value from this spend.

"The data analysis has identified that 11 per cent of the bus network (measured by mileage) is currently not generating sufficient revenue to continue to operate on a commercial basis once the funding ends in October.

"This could impact up to 62 routes where some or all of the journeys could be withdrawn.

"There is therefore a risk that bus operators feel it necessary to withdraw or reduce services as a result of the withdrawal of the Government grant. At the time of writing, discussions were continuing with bus operators to understand their intentions.

"It is desirable to maintain as much of the current network as possible between the end of funding in October and deployment of Bus Service Improvement Plan funded service enhancement early in 2023.

"The DfT require the joint submission by July 1, 2022 by LTAs and operators of a pro forma which confirms that the review has been undertaken and highlights the broad outcomes."

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee and Leader of Bradford Council, said: “Sustaining economic recovery is going to need all our efforts and resources, both at regional and national level. High-quality public transport is essential for our West Yorkshire economy.

“We’re doing our part by investing in infrastructure, new ticket types and new buses – now we need government to continue their Covid support to the bus operators, and for the operators to work with us to get people back onto our buses.”

