Donald Trump to review UK defence deal involving Sheffield Forgemasters

£25m BAE Systems' factory for South Yorkshire

The Defence Secretary has opened a £25m BAE Systems factory in South Yorkshire that is the first to restore gun barrel manufacturing to the UK.

The huge facility, which will become operational by the end of 2025, will make Sheffield the home of UK howitzer production.

Improved artillery capacity in Britain was a key recommendation of last week’s Strategic Defence Review.

John Healey, the Defence Secretary, opened the factory this morning, which is expected to create 200 new high skilled jobs and support more than 60 businesses.

"This new factory is a big boost for South Yorkshire and a significant step forward in strengthening our British defence industrial base,” Mr Healey said.

“This is a vote of confidence in our world-leading defence sector and good, skilled British jobs, underpinned by this government’s plan for change.

“I welcome BAE Systems’ long-term commitment to this new site, which demonstrates how defence can be an engine for growth, bringing investment and opportunities to communities across the UK, including right here in South Yorkshire.”

John Borton, of BAE Systems, added: “Our significant investment adds to Sheffield’s rich manufacturing history and reputation as an industrial powerhouse and will develop a highly skilled workforce in the local area, while also forming an important part of the UK’s critical defence infrastructure.”