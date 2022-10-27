Van seized by council after wood, carpet and piping was dumped on Yorkshire country lane

The van was caught dumping waste including piping, wood, carpet and hay at Long Gate in Oakworth, near Bradford, last month. Officers from Bradford Council’s environmental enforcement team worked with Keighley neighbourhood wardens and the local police scoured local fly tipping enforcement cameras and found the vehicle driving to the quiet country lane late at night, dumping its load.

Officers discovered the vehicle parked behind Malsis Road in Keighley and with the support of the Keighley neighbourhood policing team the vehicle was seized. The investigation into the crime is ongoing and the vehicle owner will be interviewed.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, executive member for healthy people and places, said: “This is another example of great collaborative working between our environmental enforcement officers and West Yorkshire Police in being able to take another vehicle involved with fly-tipping off the road. If the vehicle is unroadworthy and has no resale value it will be crushed.”