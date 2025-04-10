Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Viking CCS scheme would see carbon dioxide emissions taken from Immingham 34 miles to Theddlethorpe in the Lincolnshire coast, where they would be transported into huge tanks beneath the North Sea.

The fledgling technology is touted as an alternative to releasing carbon into the atmosphere, and is seen as essential to the UK reaching net zero by 2050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, the Planning Inspectorate confirmed permission to build the pipeline - a major step forward in the multi-billion pound project.

The project will now have to wait until after the Government’s spending review, in the summer, to see if it can get the financial support to proceed.

Sarah Jones, the Industry Minister, told The Yorkshire Post: “Since July, the Government has approved planning consent for 16 major infrastructure projects - enough clean energy to power nearly two million homes - as part of our mission to become a clean energy superpower and get Britain building.

“Carbon capture has the potential to create tens of thousands of good skilled jobs in our industrial heartlands, whilst protecting existing jobs in heavy industry such as cement and chemicals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re backing welders, electricians and engineers, whilst protecting future generations by tackling the climate crisis.”

The Humber “Energy Estuary” generates 20 per cent of the UK’s total electricity, creates one-third of its refinery products and is the location for the importation of around one-fifth of all gas into the country. It is also the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in Britain.

Last year, Sir Keir Starmer announced almost £22bn worth of funding for the “track one” clusters in Teesside and Merseyside, the Humber was not included as it has been allocated in “track two”.

The Viking CCS scheme would see carbon dioxide emissions taken from Immingham 34 miles to Theddlethorpe in the Lincolnshire coast

Business groups say they are ready to invest more than £15bn in decarbonisation projects in the region, if the government goes ahead with CCUS investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, since Rachel Reeves’ Labour conference speech announcing planned investment in the Humber, senior Government figures have failed to guarantee the funding.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband recently confirmed to this paper that businesses would have to wait until later in the year.

“It's an important project for the region, it's an important project for the country, but obviously these decisions are all subject to the spending review,” he said.

“That's the right approach because, as Rachel [Reeves] always says, stability is the foundation of everything that we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drax’s Richard Gwilliam, chair of the Humber Energy Board, said: “CCS is a critical technology to enable the region’s existing asset base to decarbonise, ensuring the Humber can continue to provide energy security for the UK whilst supporting our climate targets and meaning that decarbonisation for the Humber does not mean deindustrialisation.

“However, businesses and investors need certainty. The Government’s spending review is a pivotal moment to provide the long-term financial clarity required to unlock private investment and accelerate delivery.

“We urge the Government to provide the certainty needed to ensure these nationally significant projects move forward at pace.