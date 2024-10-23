Wakefield councillors to be asked to vote for freeze on their own pay as residents grapple with cost of living crisis

Councillors in Wakefield look set to be asked to vote for a freeze on their own pay.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said she did not think it appropriate for councillors to accept an increase in allowances as residents struggle with the cost of living crisis.

The council, like many authorities across the country, is also financing mounting financial pressures.

Coun Jeffrey warned earlier this month that senior councillors face “tough decisions” over services to tackle a budget shortfall of £33.8m in the next financial year.

Wakefield One, Wakefield Council's headquarters building.

The deficit for next five years is expected to be £88m.

Elected councillors are allowed to claim basic allowances and expenses in line with recommendations by the Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP).

Just under £1.3m was paid to the council’s 63 elected councillors during the last financial year, according to figures published on the council’s website.

Coun Jeffery told a full council meeting: “I feel that we shouldn’t take a rise this year.

“People are struggling with the cost of living, not only across the country but across our district.

“It matters to us. We will have to bring a report to council recommending that we don’t go forward with the rise in councillors allowances this year.

“I hope everyone will agree to that but we will be discussing it in full, with a full report to cabinet next month.”

All members are entitled to a basic allowance, which is currently £1,159 a month, according to figures published for September.

The council website says: “This recognises the time they devote to their role in representing and leading the community.

“This also includes attending formal and informal meetings, as well as visiting their constituents and local interest groups in their wards.”

In addition, councillors are able to claim a basic supplement, which ranges between £707 to £804 a year, mainly to cover travel costs.

Some councillors also receive special responsibility allowances.

They include the leader, deputy leader, cabinet members and deputy portfolio holders, some committee chairs, the opposition leader, chief whip, plus the mayor and deputy mayor.

According to figures for the 2023/24 financial year, Coun Jeffery was paid a special responsibilty allowance of £41,802.

Deputy leader Jack Hemwingway received £21,867 for his role. The remaining cabinet members received £16,423.