Plans to turn a former office building in Wakefield city centre into a church have been approved.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the premises on Smyth Street to be used as a place of worship by The Still Waters Church (SWC).

Proposals include making internal alterations to the building to include a crèche, youth rooms and offices.

A statement submitted on behalf of the organisation said the building would provide “a needed vital community facility.”

Planned opening hours for the church are 10am to 10pm, Monday to Friday, 9am to 10pm, on Saturdays, and 7am to 6pm on Sundays.

The site is next to a restaurant and a council-run car park on Smyth Street.

It is adjacent to the Upper Westgate conservation area and close to a number of historic buildings, including the Grade II-listed Unity Hall.

The council’s conservation did not raise any objection to the scheme, saying: “The current proposal comprises no external changes and is therefore considered to have a neutral impact on the conservation area and other nearby heritage assets.!

A planning officer’s report said: “The principle of the proposed development is considered acceptable in this location, furthermore it is not considered that the proposal would result in harm to access and highway safety, the character and appearance of the area, the protection of heritage assets or the amenity of neighbouring users.”

In April 2024, SWC submitted similar plans to convert the former Bezier print works factory, on Balne Lane, into a place of worship.

The site was once a major employer in the city but has been derelict for a number of years.