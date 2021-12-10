File photo dated 26/11/21 of a woman carrying Christmas shopping bags

The new coronavirus strain is set to make up more than 50 per cent of UK cases within days, with an expectation that it will be dominant by the middle of the month.

However, the new data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggests that booster vaccines do offer a high level of protection against severe disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has said officials "will consider what action we do require to take in the face of [new] data," after he chaired a COBRA meeting with leaders from the four nations on Friday afternoon.

Analysis of 581 people with confirmed Omicron cases showed the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.

But they said that preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70 to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.

The scientists also said that of current rates of infection continue, the total number of Omicron cases around the country are set to top seven figures by the end of this month.

Friday saw the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the UK reach its highest rate since January.

Speaking after the meeting of devolved leaders this afternoon, Communities Secretary Mr Gove said the UK faces a “deeply concerning situation” given the fast rate the Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading across the country.

He said: “The Cobra meeting I’ve just chaired with first ministers of all the devolved administrations was presented with some very challenging new information.”

“As new data comes in, we will consider what action we do require to take in the face of that data,” he added.

West Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum are now urging the public to go further than Plan B and limit the number of people they are meeting.

In a statement following their meeting on Friday, the group, which includes representatives from NHS, police and council officials said: “The emergence of the Omicron variant doesn’t currently appear to be having a severely adverse effect on public services in West Yorkshire, with cases currently lower than the rest of the country.

“However, evidence suggests the new variant is highly transmissible so we are likely to see cases increase in our region in the coming weeks.”

They added: “Everyone should follow the updated guidance detailed in ‘Plan B’ and we also strongly urge the following: Minimise the number of people you come into close contact with.

“If meeting indoors, ventilate regularly, meet outside where possible.

“If you haven’t already, get your COVID vaccine and go for your booster when invited.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said: “These early estimates should be treated with caution but they indicate that a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant compared to Delta strain.

“The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine, so I urge everyone to take up their booster when eligible. We expect the vaccines to show higher protection against the serious complications of Covid-19, so if you haven’t yet had your first two doses please book an appointment straight away.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Boosters remain the best defence against the new variant and the virus, and we are bolstering the booster programme to get more jabs in arms more quickly.