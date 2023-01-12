As tensions rose during yesterday’s Transport Committee exchanges, there was a subtle yet stark warning to people to be aware of the threat of privatisation to the NHS.

Union boss Mick Lynch was having his homework marked by Tory MP Jack Brereton who questioned where Mr Lynch’s figures had come from. During the increasingly tense cross-examination Mr Brereton said: “NAO figures show that funding to the railway has doubled between 2015/16 and 2019/20 – so where do you get your figures from?”

Mr Lynch replied: “I get them from the employers who are telling me that they have been told to reduce costs by £2billion. I get them from the Mayor of London.”

Stopped short, Mr Brereton interjects: “But you do accept that funding to the railway is being increased?”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) speaks during a rail strike rally outside Kings Cross station on June 25, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

Mr Lynch was happy to acknowledge that more and more money is being funnelled through the railway, but he was also determined to point out who is benefitting from the billions of pounds being pumped in.