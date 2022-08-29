Watch fly-tippers caught on camera dumping rubbish on streets across Yorkshire city

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s Caught On Camera web page currently features 16 cases of fly tipping, with videos of everything from rubbish to furniture being dumped on the city’s streets. All those involved in the fly-tipping remain unidentified and are yet to be caught, and the council hopes people can help by spotting those captured on film.

Fly-tippers are liable for fines worth hundreds of pounds if caught and if their case goes before the courts they can face unlimited financial penalties and even jail time.

And it is not just expensive for the culprits as council figures showed fly-tipping drained more than half a million pounds from city coffers in the year up to March.

Hull City Council is appealing for help to track down fly-tippers

Figures Hull Live received through a Freedom of Information request showed the amount of waste dumped in those 12 months was 955 tonnes and the cost of cleaning it up was £528,000.

The number of reports of fly-tipping increased year-on-year by almost 10,000 to 19,105 during that period, with dumping costing £1.95m since April 2017.

Brooklyn Street- reference 431546

Two men were filmed carrying a fridge into the street before standing it up against a wall.

Fly tippers in Hull

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WghdpZXN_zI

Grafton Street- reference 429324

A woman was filmed leaving a metal bin and a washing up stand in the street before walking away.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wdDnbabDTI

Grafton Street- reference 428975

A woman was videoed walking up to bags of rubbish in the street before leaving one of her own there.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26bWZ47UHMs&feature=youtu.be

Wellsted Street- reference 428082

A woman can be seen walking up to pile of discarded furniture with a mattress which she then places on it.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tK2XUHZCu5w

Constable Street- reference 429763

A man was filmed walking up to a bin with two bags of rubbish before putting them down next to it and walking away.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFs3DsogXM4

Wheeler Street- reference 430373

A woman was captured walking up to a large communal bin with several bags of rubbish which she puts down next to it.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbrk7lVuAT0

May Street- reference 424681

A woman can be seen walking with a plastic table and bags of rubbish which she puts in a large communal bin while leaving behind her waste following two earlier suspected offences.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSVREQAXpxU

Suffolk Street- reference 424325

A man and woman were filmed walking past houses with several bags of rubbish each which they then leave next to other peoples’ wheelie bins.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyWw6xyJFUE

Mayfield Street- reference 423587

Three people can be seen carrying an arm chair which they leave on a grass verge next to the wall of a house.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZlV7bYSkvw

Mayfield Street- reference 423691

Two women approach the same grass verge mentioned above with three bags of rubbish which they leave by the dumped arm chair.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4U4cgp0rG0

Mayfield Street- reference 422785

A woman was filmed walking up to the same grass verge and leaves a bag of rubbish there.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJXKN_h7PTg

Mayfield Street- reference 422784

A woman walks with a bag of rubbish before dumping it on the same grass verge.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95hBdxlNXSQ

West Parade- reference 417698

A man walks up to a bin with rubbish strapped to a wheeled trolley which he then takes off and leaves there.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cF5teter8M

Haworth Street- reference 412379

A man can be seen dragging a carpet along the street before leaving it next to a communal waste bin and walking away.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrFdrOAHDf4

Redcar Street- reference 416118

A woman tries to place a clothes horse behind rubbish already propped up against a power transformer followed by a man who leaves a large board there.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_XwRU4hzEU

Hall Street- reference 408686

Two women were filmed leaving carrier bags filled with rubbish next two large waste bins before walking away.