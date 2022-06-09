Watch the moment a Yorkshire fly tipper has his Mercedes van crushed

Mohammed Eesaa Zaman, director of Huddersfield-based Bedworld Ltd, had his vehicle seized and crushed by Kirklees Council after he admitted fly tipping at court.

Zaman, and another employee of Bedworld, admitted the charge at Huddersfield Magistrates Court. A destruction order was granted by magistrates and the van, which was valued at £8,000 at the time of it being seized, was crushed.

The court was told Zaman was seen supervising the loading of waste into the Mercedes at a property in Walker Street, Earlsheaton. He was then seen supervising the off-loading of it when it was fly tipped in Dewsbury later the same day.

Kirklees Council had the van crushed

The council cleared and disposed of the waste, which included household furniture, white goods and builders' waste at a cost of almost £3,000.

Councillor Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for the environment said: “This is possibly the clearest message we can send to fly-tippers who think they can use Kirklees as their personal dumping ground and who believe they are above the law.

"We will not tolerate this criminal and anti-social behaviour, what is more, most Kirklees residents will not either. The successful outcome of this court case was aided by photographic evidence provided by residents who also gave witness statements about the guilty parties.

"On behalf of the council and the other residents of Kirklees, I would like to thank them for their support. It just goes to show that together we can keep Kirklees cleaner and greener.”