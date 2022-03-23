Elmet and Rothwell MP Alec Shelbrooke was sat behind Bob Blackman as he spoke in the Commons about raising the legal age of tobacco sales, meaning his reaction to the suggestion was caught on Parliament TV.

As Mr Blackman makes the suggestion of raising the age from 18 to 21, the Yorkshire MP is seen rolling his eyes and throwing his head back, much to the amusement of his fellow members and people on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Blackman, who is the MP for Harrow East, also proposes a levy on the huge income of the tobacco companies, to which Mr Shelbrooke sighs and whispers to a colleague.

MP Alec Shelbrooke reacts to calls to raise the legal age of tobacco sales

Mr Shelbrooke was previously elected to Leeds City Council in 2004 and re-elected in 2006 as councillor for Harewood Ward. In 2005, he unsuccessfully stood in the Wakefield constituency during the General Election, before being voted in as MP for Elmet and Rothwell in 2010.