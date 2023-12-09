‘Water sports hub’ with showers and lockers proposed for Scarborough South Bay beachfront

Scarborough’s beachfront could get new public showers and locker rooms if councillors vote to approve the plans.

The construction of a “water sports hub” providing shower and changing facilities for beach users has been proposed for Foreshore Road, Scarborough. The beachfront site, next to the Central Tramway and the McBean Steps, is opposite the South Bay beach.

The South Bay has been rated as ‘poor’ for bathing water and the Environment Agency has issued a notice advising against bathing at the beach. The plan proposes four shower spaces, a room with 16 lockers and benches, storage and office spaces, as well as a bicycle rack and a bin store, according to submitted documents.

North Yorkshire Council has said that if it gets permission for the plan, it will invite applications from commercial water sports hire operators to manage and operate the hub. However, all beach users would be able to use the facilities. The sale of watersports merchandise and apparel such as clothing, wetsuits and accessories would also be permitted.

The council said that beach wheelchairs will also be available for hire but no food or drink would be permitted for sale at the premises. If approved, the unused piece of land would be resurfaced using a rubber and stone aggregate and the formation of the ‘hub’ would see the modular buildings positioned in an L-shape. No objections have been raised by consultees or members of the public.

A report prepared for the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee on Thursday, December 14, has recommended that councillors vote to approve the proposal. It states that the site is constrained in terms of its location, size and high retaining walls and that the proposed “water sports hub” would be a positive use for “an otherwise redundant space”.

In October 2022 the now-defunct Scarborough Council launched its Adrenalin and Adventure Sports plan to develop a range of water and other activity sports in the town. The Grade II* Listed Grand Hotel is situated above the site but planning officers said the proposal would not have a detrimental impact on Scarborough’s conservation area.