Welcome to Yorkshire: Administrators receive 'various offers' for tourism agency

The tourism agency entered administration at the start of this month after council leaders pulled the plug on funding as part of plans to set up an alternative destination management organisation for the region.

The deadline for making bids closed at noon yesterday after being extended from Monday afternoon.

Lead administrator Rob Adamson said: “The deadline for offers was extended to allow additional documentation to be provided by the interested parties. I will now consider the various offers with our advisors and anticipate some additional due diligence will be required.

Administrators are to make a decision on Welcome to Yorkshire's future this week.

“It is hoped that the preferred bidder will be notified towards the end of the week.”

The number of bidders and whether they are seeking to take over the entire business or just specific assets has not been revealed.

Council leaders on the Yorkshire Leaders' Board had previously expressed an interest in buying Welcome to Yorkshire assets, including its name. But they said last week they were unable to comment on what bids, if any, they have made due to a non-disclosure agreement with the administrators.

An online auction of some Welcome to Yorkshire assets is already under way, with the agency's yorkshire.com website domain name attracting a £20,000 bid.

But the auction, which is due to run until early April, is likely to be cancelled should Welcome to Yorkshire be sold outright.