"We're Labour for a reason" MP hits back at rumoured plans to cut disability benefits

A Yorkshire MP has spoken of her fears for disabled people if the Government pushes forwards with controversial plans to cut disability benefits.

It is widely expected that in a speech on Tuesday, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall will unveil plans to chop potentially billions from the welfare bill.

Rumoured reforms are said to include freezing personal independence payment (PIP), a disability benefit offered to 3.6m claimants.

But a backlash from MPs, including some in the Cabinet, has meant Ms Kendall has already decided to row back on that cut, according to reports.

“Many, many MPs are very troubled - and I think we’re not seeing disabled people at the heart of this conversation," said Rachael Maskell

Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, said: “I think colleagues are deeply troubled by this.

“We’re Labour for a reason, and deep in our values is protecting the poorest, and we want to ensure that occurs.

Ahead of Ms Kendall’s green paper, it has also been reported that the eligibility criteria for PIP will be tightened.

Ministers insist that reform is necessary given the number of people in England and Wales claiming either sickness or disability benefit has soared from 2.8 million to about 4.0 million since 2019.

The benefits bill has risen with this increase, reaching £48 billion in 2023-24, and is forecast to continue rising to £67 billion in 2029-30 – a level that would exceed the current schools budget and the Government regards as unsustainable.

Ms Maskell said: “I’m really concerned that the changing in eligibility criteria could result in many people who can’t work, being forced into work, as opposed to getting support put in place.

“We need to make sure support is available to let people have the dignity of work - and if that isn’t possible, to have the dignity of support from the state.”

She said that she had already heard from constituents in York who were distressed at the rumoured proposals.

“I’ve had people emailing, phoning and attending my surgeries and the word I’d use is distress.

“A lot of people would love to work but can’t because of the barriers they face. They’re deeply worried about what these reforms could mean. I’m hoping when we see the green paper on Tuesday, our concerns will addressed and we’ll be able to move forward. But if not, I will certainly be speaking up on behalf of my constituents.”

But a Treasury minister suggested on Monday that some MPs are “jumping to conclusions” about the potential reforms.

Emma Reynolds, the economic secretary to the treasury, urged MPs to be “patient.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Reynolds said: “We’ll set out further details, but the severely disabled and the most vulnerable will always get support, and there will always be a safety net.