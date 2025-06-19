West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor makes Bradford grooming gang inquiry U-turn

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Alison Lowe and Mayor Tracy Brabin have consistently said that victims and survivors of child exploitation in the region had told them they wanted police action instead of further reviews.

The Bradford District Safeguarding Children Partnership also pushed back on a local inquiry - saying that it is “unlikely to provide us with any new learning that would better protect children from being abused”.

However, over the weekend Sir Keir Starmer announced a national inquiry into grooming gangs, following Baroness Louise Casey’s report, which found the ethnicity of perpetrators had been “shied away from”.

Speaking to the Home Affairs Select Committee this week, Baroness Casey said: “I would be surprised if some of the areas that I mentioned, probably including Bradford, would not be part of a national inquiry.”

Keighley, which is part of the Bradford District, was the first place that the spectre of grooming gangs was raised publicly, by former Labour MP Ann Cryer in 2003.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, left, unveiled the new Police and Crime Plan alongside Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime Alison Lowe on February 24. | West Yorkshire Combined Authority

Since 2016, police investigations in West Yorkshire have resulted in over 200 offenders sentenced to over 2,200 years, and there are currently 50 historic child sexual exploitation investigations ongoing.

Now, Ms Lowe, the Deputy Mayor of Policing, has said she would welcome an inquiry into Bradford.

She told the Home Affairs Select Committee: “My narrative was that there had been many, many reviews … and the voices I had heard, the voices of survivors and victims, was that I didn’t want a review anywhere in West Yorkshire.

“However, having seen the Casey Review, I welcome that review, I welcome the findings of that review and the recommendations that have been made.

“I understand this morning that Dame Casey has said that Bradford is likely to be one of the areas chosen.

“She’s a woman who knows what she’s talking about and if she says that that’s going to happen then I’m going to support that.”

Ms Brabin previously said in a statement: “We welcome Baroness Casey’s tireless work on this issue.

“We are already reaching out to victims to ensure their voices are heard by the inquiry.”

Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore, who sits on the select committee, told Ms Lowe: “It’s frustrating that it’s taken a national embarrassment to get you and the Mayor of West Yorkshire to change their position on this.”

The Tory MP has campaigned for an inquiry into grooming gangs in Bradford for years, citing the evidence he has heard from victims and survivors.

Only last month, three members of a grooming gang from Keighley - Ibrar Hussain, 47, Imtiaz Ahmed, 62, and Fayaz Ahmed, 45 - all had their sentences increased for sexual abuse crimes from the 1990s.

Baroness Casey’s report, published on Monday, found the ethnicity of perpetrators had been “shied away from”, with data not recorded for two-thirds of offenders.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told MPs that officials had dodged the issue for fear of being called racist, and called for “much more robust national data”.

Sir Keir announced plans to launch a national statutory inquiry into the scandal after accepting the recommendation made in Baroness Casey’s Government-commissioned review.