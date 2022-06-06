Ever since the release of the full Sue Gray report, Conservative MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson to trigger a contest, according to chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady.

Conservative MPs initially lost faith in Boris Johnson’s leadership following the controversy around the Downing Street parties held during lockdown, however the recently published report revealed the true extent of the parties and behaviour of government officials. As a result, MPs called for the Prime Minister to resign.

So what is a vote of no confidence, what does it mean for Boris and when will the result be announced? Here’s everything you need to know.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson MP faces a vote of confidence. (Pic credit: Michelle Adamson)

What is a vote of no confidence?

In the UK, confidence motions are put forth to test support of the government in a legislative body and for the legislature to remove the government from office.

A confidence motion is taken in the form of a vote of confidence, usually put forward by the government.

When a motion such as this has been put to a vote in the legislature, if a vote of confidence is defeated, or a vote of no confidence is passed, then the current government must resign or call a general election.

The UK government must maintain the confidence of a majority in the House of Commons in order to remain in office.

The last time a no confidence vote was successful was on March 28, 1979, when the majority government of James Callaghan was defeated.

A defeat of a motion of no confidence does not provide protection to the government in power for any specific length of time; MPs from any political party can propose another vote immediately, however, this is unlikely to happen due to convention and potential weakening of their own standing.

What does a no confidence vote mean for Boris Johnson?

If half of the MPs vote that they do not have confidence in Boris Johnson’s leadership, then the Prime Minister will be overthrown.

However, as the rules currently state, if Mr Johnson wins a confidence vote, he cannot be challenged again for 12 months.

Over the last few months alone, Mr Johnson has lost widespread support, both within the House of Commons and outside.During the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday the Prime Minister was being booed by some sections of the crowd on Friday, June 3 when he attended a thanksgiving service for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.

When will we find out the result of the vote?

According to Sir Graham Brady, the vote will be held in secret on Monday, June 6, between 6pm and 8pm and ballots will be counted straight afterwards.