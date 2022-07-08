Households will receive the money in two instalments, with an initial payment of £326, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced.

The second portion will follow later in the year.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: "With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.

"This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37 billion cost-of-living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need."

The first payment will hit people's bank accounts on July 14. It will be paid to low-income households on benefits.

The second instalment will follow in the autumn, as part of support worth £1,200 that vulnerable households will receive this year, which also includes a previously announced £150 council tax rebate.

Legislation to confirm the £650, as well as the other elements of the Government's support package, was made on June 15.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "We have a responsibility to protect those who are paying the highest price for rising inflation, and we are stepping up to help. In July, more than eight million people will get their first £326 payment to help with rising prices, as part of a package worth at least £1,200 for vulnerable families. I said we would stand by people when they needed help, and we are."

Pensioners will also receive a £300 payment in November/December under the Government's plan.

This comes alongside the winter fuel payment in a move costing £2.5 billion while £150 will be paid by September to individuals receiving disability benefits.

And every household in the country, regardless of income, will get a £400 discount on energy bills, raising concerns the move will further fuel inflation.

Mr Sunak announced the emergency cost-of-living support package last month, saying £5 billion of the package would be paid for by a levy on the profits of oil and gas giants, and around £10 billion will be covered by extra borrowing.

Who is eligible for the £650 payment?

It has been confirmed that the following groups are eligible and will receive the first instalment from July 14:

Universal credit

Income-based Jobseeker’s allowance (JSA)

Income-related employment and support allowance (ESA)

Income support

Pension credit

These types of benefits are means-tested and to qualify, people need to demonstrate that their income, savings and capital are below a certain level. Those who only claim the following will get the first of their two payments later this year, with a date still to be confirmed.

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Who doesn't qualify?

You will not be eligible for a payment if you get the following benefits, unless you also receive universal credit:

New style employment and support allowance

Contributory employment and support allowance