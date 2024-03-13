Wildlife hospital expansion branded 'hideous' by nearby country house owner refused

East Riding Council’s Eastern Area Planning Committee refused plans from Ren’s Rescue which moved to the site off Patrington Road, Winestead, after outgrowing its owners home and garden. Charity founder Pamela Maunsell told councillors there was a desperate need for expanded wildlife rehabilitation facilities in the area as they expect to help more than 1,000 animals this year.

But Rich Kelly, owner of the nearby White Hall country house, said approving the plans would open the floodgates for further development in the local countryside. Councillors rejected the plans on Monday (March 11) after council officers recommended they be refused.

The proposals featured a manager’s home as well as a reception and triage centre along with barns and enclosures for animals including hedgehogs, water and garden birds, gulls and pigeons.

Part of the Ren's Rescue Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre currently in use off Patrington Road, Winestead, East Riding of Yorkshire.

They also feature soft-release pens where foxes, badgers and other mammals could learn to fend for themselves as well as specialist treatment units. The centre would be built in around 4.7ha of land leased by Ren’s Rescue and used since 2019.

However, officers stated there was no need for an on-site home and parts of the site were a risk of flooding.

Planning documents stated that the functioning of the centre would be put at serious risk if the application was refused. A total of 303 comments were lodged in support of the plans while there were 18 objections.

Ms Maunsell said the site was ideal as it would be away from nearby roads and its structures would be screened by trees and not visible from spring to autumn. The charity founder said: “There’s an urgent need for a wildlife hospital in the Holderness area.

“Concerns about large numbers of visitors are misplaced as only centre staff and volunteers will be allowed beyond the reception. There’s also concerns about this being in the open countryside but this land has been used for grazing for 30 years.

“We’ve been working to reduce the impact of the centre by incorporating it into existing structures on the site. This will be run at no cost to the council and bring benefits to wildlife in the area.”

But Mr Kelly claimed the plans set a dangerous precedent. The objector said: “Please don’t be fooled by the animal sanctuary, this is a front for development and it will open the floodgates. It’ll impact woodland that’s been untouched for hundreds of years. I’ve lived at White Hall, which is 200 years old, for 10 years and I’ve put it back together from flats into one home.