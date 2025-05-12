Willis Marshall: Sheffield’s youngest councillor suspended after party receives complaint

Sheffield’s youngest councillor, Willis Marshall, has been suspended by the Liberal Democrats following a formal complaint made to the party’s national headquarters.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) can confirm that Coun Marshall, who represents the Woodhouse ward, will now sit as an Independent while the matter is investigated.

The nature of the complaint has not been disclosed publicly.

Sue Alston, chair of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats, told the LDRS: “The Sheffield Liberal Democrat group has been informed that Willis Marshall has been the subject of a complaint received by party HQ.

New Woodhouse councillor Willis Marshall, pictured here at the Sheffield City Council by-election count in Sheffield Town Hall on November 29, 2024. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“He has been suspended from the party and from the Liberal Democrat group, pending the outcome of an investigation.”