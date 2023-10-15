Windlebridge Garden Nursery, in Guisborough, is aiming to extend its product range, while its tea rooms will also increase in size v.1

A family-run garden centre could create new jobs having been granted planning permission to grow bigger.

Windlebridge Garden Nursery, in Middlesbrough Road, Guisborough, successfully sought consent from Redcar and Cleveland Council to extend its nursery with the plans including the demolition of two outbuildings and alterations to a car park, adding seven new spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application submitted to the council proposed there would be eight full-time equivalent jobs, along with 12 part-time ones.

Windlebridge Garden Nursery

Pyramid Architectural Designs, which has drawn up the plans, said in a Facebook post that the garden centre would undergo a “fantastic transformation”.

It said changes would include a steel-framed extension to replace old storage buildings, a new florist shop at the front section and new improved parking facilities and toilets.

A cantilevered roof would add an “intriguing design element”, while there would be large, open windows to “flood the space with natural light”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager of the family-run gardening centre, Adam Jackson said there was no start date as yet and it was seeking quotes to carry out the work required.

The extension is intended to provide more modern facilities, he said.

Mr Jackson said: “It will help expand our product range and also further extend the tearooms we have.”

He added that the business also owned The Flower Box florists in Guisborough and Stokesley and the intention was to add another outlet on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In granting permission, a council planning officer’s report said the garden centre had been operating for more than 20 years in the area.