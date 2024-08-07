Winter Fuel Payment: charities write to Chancellor warning that pensioner fuel bills could rise by 15% this winter
Payments of up to £300 had been made available to everyone above state pension age, to help with the energy crisis since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
However, from this winter pensioners will only receive a payment if they are receiving pension credit. This will cut the number of pensioners receiving payment from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.
However, more than 50 charities and organisations have warned that this cut, alongside an expected rise in energy prices on 1 October, could see the average pensioner household’s fuel bill rise by 15 per cent in real terms.
“The decision to remove the payment to all but a small minority of pensioners will see millions more older people face the prospect of spending this winter in cold damp homes,” the charities said in a letter to Rachel Reeves.
“This has the potential to create a public health emergency. The impact of living in cold damp homes is particularly harsh on those older people with a disability, a long term health condition or with poor mental health.
“It results in these people turning to an NHS that is already under stress and in some cases, can result in additional winter deaths.”
Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, commented: “We urge the Chancellor to rapidly consult with consumer groups to broaden the targeting of the Winter Fuel Payment, to introduce support to end energy debt, expand the Warm Home Discount and extend the Household Support Fund.”
At the time, Ms Reeves said: “This is not a decision I wanted to make, nor is it the one that I expected to make, but these are the necessary and urgent decisions that I must make.”
