The Chancellor’s decision to cancel the Winter Fuel Payment for most pensioners could leave millions of households facing an inflation-busting energy bills increase of 15 per cent this winter, charities say.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Payments of up to £300 had been made available to everyone above state pension age, to help with the energy crisis since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, from this winter pensioners will only receive a payment if they are receiving pension credit. This will cut the number of pensioners receiving payment from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, more than 50 charities and organisations have warned that this cut, alongside an expected rise in energy prices on 1 October, could see the average pensioner household’s fuel bill rise by 15 per cent in real terms.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has made the Winter Fuel Payment means tested. Credit: Lucy North/PA Wire

“The decision to remove the payment to all but a small minority of pensioners will see millions more older people face the prospect of spending this winter in cold damp homes,” the charities said in a letter to Rachel Reeves.

“This has the potential to create a public health emergency. The impact of living in cold damp homes is particularly harsh on those older people with a disability, a long term health condition or with poor mental health.

“It results in these people turning to an NHS that is already under stress and in some cases, can result in additional winter deaths.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, commented: “We urge the Chancellor to rapidly consult with consumer groups to broaden the targeting of the Winter Fuel Payment, to introduce support to end energy debt, expand the Warm Home Discount and extend the Household Support Fund.”