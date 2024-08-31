Winter Fuel Payment cut set to hit Conservative constituencies harder than Labour areas

Out of the region’s 10 constituencies which have the largest number of pensioners estimated to lose the benefit, seven of those have Tory MPs, with one Liberal Democrat area and two represented by Labour.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced last month that the payment would only be made to those on pension credit, blaming a £22 billion so-called “black hole” in public finances.

Previously all 11.4 million pensioners had received payments of up to £300 to help with winter energy bills, however by means testing it in that way the number has reduced to just 1.3 million.

Kevin Hollinrake's Thirsk and Malton constituency is the second worst affected in Yorkshire and the Humber by the Winter Fuel Payment cut. Credit: James Manning/PA Wire

Analysis has shown that in Yorkshire, Tory MP Julian Smith’s constituency of Skipton and Ripon is most affected by the Chancellor’s move.

According to Department of Work and Pensions data compiled by the House of Commons Library, there are 25,901 state pension claimants in the constituency and 24,029 were not receiving pension credit.

All of those people would lose the payment, under the Chancellor’s plans.

Labour’s Abtisam Mohamed in Sheffield Central has the lowest number of pensioners losing the Winter Fuel Payment in Yorkshire and the Humber at 5,536, according to the figures.

Kevin Hollinrake, whose constituency is the second most affected, told the Yorkshire Post: “It's deeply troubling that so many pensioners in rural and northern constituencies like Thirsk and Malton stand to lose the vital winter fuel payment.

“The fact that this decision comes at a time when the Government are handing out inflation busting public sector pay deals reveals the underlying motives of this Labour Government, which seems intent on disregarding the needs of our most vulnerable citizens for the sake of their union paymasters.”

While new Tory MP Charlie Dewhirst’s constituency of Bridlington and the Wolds is the third most impacted in the region, with an estimated 23,243 pensioners to miss out.

He said: "Time and time again throughout the campaign the Chancellor assured pensioners that they were safe with a Labour government.

“Not once were pensioners warned their winter fuel payment would be withdrawn.

“What these stark figures show is that thousands of my constituents will be choosing heating over eating in the coming months.

“With the added pressure of the increase in the energy price cap people will particularly be feeling the pinch this winter."

Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon’s Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency is the 10th most impacted, out of the region’s 54, with more than 20,000 pensioners losing the payment.

His party is seeking to force a vote on the cut in Parliament.

Mr Gordon said: “I’ve heard from countless pensioners across Harrogate and Knaresborough worried about losing this vital support and how they will afford their energy bills this winter.

“Stripping support from many of the poorest pensioners in Harrogate and Knaresborough just when energy bills are set to rise again is simply wrong. It could force vulnerable elderly people in our community to choose between eating and heating this winter.

“That is why my fellow Liberal Democrat MPs and I will do everything we can to block these plans as soon as Parliament returns.”

Ms Reeves defended her decision this week, which she blamed on a £22 billion black hole in the public finances inherited from the Conservatives, stating: “It’s not a decision I wanted to make.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are absolutely committed to supporting pensioners and giving them the dignity and security they deserve in retirement.

“That’s why through our commitment to protect the triple lock, over 12 million pensioners will see their state pensions increase by almost a thousand pounds over the next five years.

“But given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, it’s right that we target support to those who need it most while we take the difficult decisions needed to fix the foundations of our economy.