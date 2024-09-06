Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten Labour MPs have signed an early day motion which expresses concern that the changes have been made without “prior consultation or an impact assessment”.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that the payment would only be made to those on pension credit, blaming a £22 billion so-called “black hole” in public finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously all 11.4 million pensioners had received payments of up to £300 to help with winter energy bills, however by means testing it in this way the number has reduced to just 1.3 million.

The Government has committed to a vote on the measures on Tuesday, however a number of Labour MPs have indicated they may rebel.

Of the 10 who have signed up to the Early Day Motion, two are from Yorkshire - York Central’s Rachael Maskell and Normanton and Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett.

Former Labour MP for Leeds East Richard Burgon, who has had the whip suspended for six months for rebelling over the two-child benefit cap, has also signed the motion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “This approach fails to take account for those people with modest incomes that are just above the entitlement threshold for Pension Credit.”

Ms Maskell has said she couldn’t vote for the cut, explaining: “This is bigger than a vote because this is about protecting people’s lives and ultimately that is our responsibility as MPs, to speak to truth to power.”

The government appears to have set a precedent for whipping such votes, with the six month suspensions for MPs over the two-child benefit cap.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the Government would not “play fast and loose” with the nation’s finances as she defended the decision to means test the payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told BBC: “We have to make sure that we can fiscally be responsible, so that we can grow our economy, so that we can pay for our public services.

“We were very clear in the run-up to the general election, we wouldn’t play fast and loose with the country’s finances because that’s what the Tories did, and that’s why we’re in this mess in the first place, and that we will do everything we can to grow our economy.”