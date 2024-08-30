Winter Fuel Payment: Lib Dems to force vote on Rachel Reeves' pensioner benefit cut

By Ralph Blackburn
Published 30th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
The Liberal Democrats are set to force a vote on Rachel Reeves’ cut to the Winter Fuel Payment, with leader Sir Ed Davey saying it is the new government’s “first big mistake”.

Sir Ed said Labour MPs and others across the House will be “genuinely worried” about the move after correspondence with constituents.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell was the first Labour MP to come out against the Chancellor’s decision to only make the payment to those on pension credit.

Previously all 11.4 million pensioners had received payments of up to £300 to help with winter energy bills, however now that has reduced to just 1.3 million.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey. Credit: Lucy North/PA Wire

All 72 Lib Dem MPs have backed the party’s ‘prayer motion’, a niche bit of parliamentary procedure which would ensure MPs are given a vote on the changes before they come into force on 16 September.

It comes as analysis by the party found that pensioners are expected to take a £670 hit this winter due to the 10 per cent rise in the energy price cap and cuts to benefits.

Sir Ed urged the government to “think again” about the proposed cut to Winter Fuel Payments, with charity Age UK saying two million pensioners will find paying their energy bills a real stretch.

The Lib Dem leader said: “We have heard from countless pensioners worried about how they will afford their energy bills this winter.

“Stripping support from many of the poorest pensioners, just when energy bills are set to rise again this winter, is the wrong thing to do.

“We recognise that the government faces difficult choices given the appalling mess left by the Conservative Party. But a rethink is urgently needed so that poorer and vulnerable pensioners continue to get the support they need.”

Ms Reeves defended her decision this week, which she blamed on a £22 billion black hole in the public finances inherited from the Conservatives, stating: “It’s not a decision I wanted to make.”

