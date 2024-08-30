The Liberal Democrats are set to force a vote on Rachel Reeves’ cut to the Winter Fuel Payment, with leader Sir Ed Davey saying it is the new government’s “first big mistake”.

Sir Ed said Labour MPs and others across the House will be “genuinely worried” about the move after correspondence with constituents.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell was the first Labour MP to come out against the Chancellor’s decision to only make the payment to those on pension credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously all 11.4 million pensioners had received payments of up to £300 to help with winter energy bills, however now that has reduced to just 1.3 million.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey. Credit: Lucy North/PA Wire

All 72 Lib Dem MPs have backed the party’s ‘prayer motion’, a niche bit of parliamentary procedure which would ensure MPs are given a vote on the changes before they come into force on 16 September.

It comes as analysis by the party found that pensioners are expected to take a £670 hit this winter due to the 10 per cent rise in the energy price cap and cuts to benefits.

Sir Ed urged the government to “think again” about the proposed cut to Winter Fuel Payments, with charity Age UK saying two million pensioners will find paying their energy bills a real stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lib Dem leader said: “We have heard from countless pensioners worried about how they will afford their energy bills this winter.

“Stripping support from many of the poorest pensioners, just when energy bills are set to rise again this winter, is the wrong thing to do.

“We recognise that the government faces difficult choices given the appalling mess left by the Conservative Party. But a rethink is urgently needed so that poorer and vulnerable pensioners continue to get the support they need.”