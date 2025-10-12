Work to begin on £674,000 revamp of popular forest walkway next week

Work is finally set to start next week on a major revamp of facilities at the Guisborough Forest Walkway.

Redcar and Cleveland Council was awarded ‘levelling up’ funding from the previous Conservative Government after a successful bid for projects in Guisborough and elsewhere, which included the walkway.

It recently appointed construction services company Meldrum to carry out the “significant enhancements” which incorporate an extension to the forest visitor centre.

The work costing more than £674,000 will see:

The café expanded to accommodate more seating, doubling in size

An exhibition space increased to showcase a wider range of exhibits

An upgrade of toilet facilities

Energy efficient measures, including further photovoltaic panels being installed on the roof of the building, new air source heat pumps and LED lighting in the café.

The council said, as a result of the improvements, the toilets will close from November 21 until January, but temporary cabin-like loos will be in place in the meantime.

The café will also temporarily close from the same date with a view to it re-opening in March next year.

A small section of the pathway around the centre will close while Meldrum is on site, with a detour provided.

A section of the car park will also close for about three weeks to allow for drainage works to be carried out.

As part of the scheme, the entrance to the car park will be reconfigured to improve accessibility, removing a sharp turn near a blind summit bridge to create a “more welcoming experience”.

A planning application for the project was submitted in March and later approved in May.

It should be complete by spring 2026.

The council acknowledged the likely disruption and thanked forest users in advance for their patience.

A report for the council’s cabinet said the project was a “step forward towards enhancing community spaces and promoting sustainable development”.

It said the proposed improvements would not only attract more visitors, but also provide educational opportunities and better access to green spaces.

The report said: “It’s a win-win for the environment and the local community.”

It described how “social value” would also be delivered with Meldrum aiming to source 100% of the construction materials required from local suppliers.