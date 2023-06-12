Emergency services were called on Wednesday afternoon (7 June) to the Teesworks estate - the huge site covering the former land of the Redcar steelworks that’s being redeveloped at enormous expense - after an incident involving two people working on the demolition of an old power station.
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said at the time that they received a 999 call at 3.22pm after receiving reports of a man who had been seriously injured. He was taken by ambulance to James Cook hospital for treatment, where he currently remains.
Asked by The Yorkshire Post about the fate of the injured worker, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed that he remains in hospital.
“We are leading the investigation into this incident and continue to liaise with the relevant authorities,” they said.
Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed that a fire had been extinguished before their arrival to the scene.
Two men were killed in an explosion at the site in September 2019 and an investigation into the cause of their deaths, led by Cleveland Police, is still ongoing. A decision by the Crown Prosecution Service on criminal charges is expected in a matter of weeks.
Another worker experienced a near-miss last November when the excavator he was operating fell into the cold water of the river Tees.