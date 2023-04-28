Plans for a new 3,000-seat snooker stadium in Sheffield remain on the cards following ‘positive' talks between the sport’s chiefs and the local council, it is understood.

Sister paper The Star revealed last year that a purpose-built stadium – nicked ‘Billiardrome’ – could be built in the city to help keep the World Snooker Championship in the city beyond 2027, when the current deal expires.

World Snooker Tour (WST) president Barry Hearn appeared to support those proposals when, speaking on a podcast, he said he wanted to see the Crucible Theatre knocked down and replaced with a ‘state-of-the-art’ venue, which would help keep the sport’s showpiece in the city for another 30 years.

The Crucible, which has staged the tournament since 1977, holds 980 spectators, and there were murmurings from some players last year that it was time to move to a new, bigger venue. However, other players suggested there was nothing to rival the history and atmosphere at the sport’s spiritual home.

Si Jiahui in action against Luca Brecel (not pictured) on day fourteen of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Photo credit : Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Sheffield Council and WST kept their cards close to their chests this week when asked about the latest on proposals for a new stadium. But they appeared to suggest it could happen and that the future of snooker in Sheffield is secure, despite just four years being left on the existing contract to host the World Snooker Championship in the city.

A WST spokesperson said it had recently had a ‘positive' meeting with the council, discussions were ongoing and it ‘loved’ the city, as do the players and fans.

They added: “Our events are growing. In the UK this season we have smashed ticket records for several of our tournaments. We are always looking at ways to make tournaments bigger and better, and to improve the experience of fans, as we have done with the option of the new Century Club and more activities in and around the Crucible.

"We are a developing sport and we’re excited about driving snooker forward. As part of that we want as many snooker fans as possible to be able to come and enjoy the World Championship, the pinnacle of our calendar.”

How the 3,000-seat Billiardrome snooker arena proposed for Sheffield, shown here flanked by a hotel, could look (pic: Burland Aura Planning 2022)

Sheffield Council said it was in ‘regular dialogue’ with the WST and that the tournament was 'key for the city’.

Kate Martin, the council’s executive director of city futures, added: “We are proud of our snooker history, what it means culturally to the city, the economic benefits that it brings, and we look forward to many more successful World Snooker Championships here over the coming years.”

James Burland, the architect behind the ‘Billiardrome’ proposal, has previously told how it could include a snooker museum, be flanked by a 300-bedroom hotel and be converted into a 1,500 seat conference centre when not hosting the snooker or other sports. Speaking this week, he said that it was important to understand the needs of the ‘family’ a new arena would serve before getting into specifics about the capacity, design and location.

He told The Star: “Like any family home the new venue would be designed around the needs of the individuals it will serve. Those needs will begin with an understanding of the atmospheres it will need to support. These can only be gathered from the personalities involved - all the “family members” I have referred to.

“Only then will capacity and functional aspects, perhaps even its location, become clear. To start from an assumption about size and the architecture will be like smashing into the reds and hoping for the best.

“The scheme I floated last year was a primer to start the conversations I then had during the last few days of the 2022 tournament. The solution, just like a frame of snooker, begins as an open ended prospect.”