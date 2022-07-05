York and Doncaster make final shortlist for new Great British Railways headquarters

File photo dated 20/6/2022 of Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

The two Yorkshire cities have made the shortlist of six, and will compete against Birmingham, Derby, Crewe and Newcastle-upon-Tyne to house the new headquarters of the country’s railway network.

The shortlist has been whittled down from 42 applicants, and a vote is now open for the public to have their say on where they would like GBR to be based, before a final decision will be taken by the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps later this year.

Announcing the shortlist today, Mr Shapps said: “Our world-leading railways have served this country well for 200 years and this is a huge step in the reforms, which will shape our network for the next 200.

“Great British Railways will create a truly sustainable, modern and fair railway network for passengers and freight customers.

“I’m calling on people across the country to play a key part in this once-in-a-generation reform and vote for the new home of our railways.”

Leader of the Great British Railways transition team, Andrew Haines, said: “A big congratulations to Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle and York for reaching the final stage in the Government’s competition to find the national HQ for Great British Railways.

“Since the competition was launched it has been great to see the interest from towns and cities across Britain who believe GBR’s home should be with them. I am really looking forward to the next step and seeing which town or city has the honour of being the home for GBR.