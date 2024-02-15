Yorkshire care home provider told on phone £20k a year funding would be lost

Mike Padgham, chair of the Independent Care Group (ICG) - a representative body for independent care providers in York and North Yorkshire - said it was “extremely disappointing” to hear that his organisation's funding was being slashed.

He said he was tipped off by a councillor that the ICG’s £20,000 a year funding would be cut, which was then confirmed to him by a senior council officer.

Mr Padgham was particularly concerned with the lack of consultation, a criticism that has been thrown at the council several times since Labour came into office in May 2023.

Mike Padgham, chair of the Independent Care Group

He added: “It comes at a time of crisis for adult social care when it is vital that the council, NHS and local providers work more closely together, rather than less, to ensure local, vulnerable people get the care and support they need.”

Councillors at the City of York Council will vote on its annual budget on February 22, which includes several cuts to services, a council tax increase and other additional charges to save around £14m.

The council predicted an £11.4m overspend in September and needs to save £40m over the next four years.

More than £8m of the forecasted overspend is spent on adult social care.

Michael Melvin, the council’s corporate director of adult social care and integration, said: “The council will focus its resources on ensuring we deliver services in both the most effective and fairest way.

“We will continue to focus on those most in need, working in partnership with the NHS and voluntary and community sector to ensure we are getting the best value from external providers.

“We will be looking carefully at how we can ensure that we provide the best possible and fairest possible support for York’s residents and their carers.

“We’ll be reviewing council services, including those provided in partnership with the NHS, voluntary services and community organisations to ensure these valuable services enable local people to live independently and in their own homes with support for as long as possible.”

Mr Pagdham, however, has asked the council to pause and hold consultations with the Independent Care Group before reducing its funds.

“If this funding is cut, that relationship and the undoubted benefits it has brought, will be damaged and the care of older and vulnerable people in the area will inevitably be the worse for it,” he said.

“It will ultimately prove more costly, rather than less for the council.