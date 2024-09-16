Yorkshire council proposes urgent repairs to preserve Whitby’s historic Spital Old Bridge

North Yorkshire Council has proposed repair works to save and maintain the ‘structural integrity’ of Whitby’s historic Spital Old Bridge.

North Yorkshire Council has proposed repair works to save and maintain the ‘structural integrity’ of Whitby’s historic Spital Old Bridge.

Proposed works are “essential” to maintain the Spital Old Bridge’s functionality, according to the authority, which is proposing to repair the Grade-II Listed sandstone structure.

It is currently in a “very poor” condition and work is required to address multiple circumferential cracks to the barrel, cracking to all four corners of the abutments, damaged stonework, and vegetation growth.

The Old Bridge, located to the West of Spital Bridge, is associated with Whitby’s industrial development in the 19th Century and adds “a layer of historical and economic importance” to it.

If plans are approved, temporary scaffolding would be set up and “anchors and stitching techniques that strengthen the bridge’s core without necessitating extensive dismantling or removal” would be employed.

The original stonework would be preserved and the planned repointing would be done using a natural cement mortar.

According to submitted plans, the choice of material is “critical” due to the tidal nature of the watercourse.

A mortar mix of cement, lime, and sand is set to be used.

This is because a “hot lime mix would not have sufficient time to set before being submerged in tidal waters,” documents state.

“The proposed works are essential to maintaining the bridge’s functionality and preserving its historic fabric,” they add.

The Spital Old Bridge is on Historic England’s National Heritage List which highlights its importance as “part of the nation’s historic infrastructure, particularly as a 19th-Century stone arch bridge with considerable architectural and historical merit”.

Council engineers have said that there will be no disturbance to the watercourse during the project and a bat survey is scheduled to be conducted before any work begins.

A report submitted alongside the application concludes: “The repairs will not materially alter the permanent external appearance of the structure from its original intended look.”