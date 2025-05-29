Yorkshire council secures £265k for green upgrades to four public buildings

Four council-owned buildings across Rotherham are set to undergo major green upgrades next year, thanks to a £265,000 government grant aimed at cutting carbon emissions and slashing energy bills.

The funding, awarded through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS), will help replace outdated gas boilers with low-carbon air source heat pumps at three sites: Springwell Gardens, Swinton Customer Service Centre and Library, and 115 Middle Lane South. A fourth building, Peacock Lodge Children’s Home, will also be upgraded using council funding, after narrowly missing eligibility for the grant.

The upgrades are part of Rotherham Council’s wider commitment to reach net zero emissions from its own operations by 2030. The buildings were chosen based on the condition of their existing heating systems and their suitability for efficient decarbonisation works.

Alongside new heating systems, the planned improvements include solar panels, LED lighting with smart controls, improved insulation, double glazing, and water-saving fixtures such as efficient taps and showers. Collectively, the measures are expected to cut around 30 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Springwell Gardens

The total cost of the scheme is estimated at £422,000, with the council contributing around £156,000 from its decarbonisation budget. Although the upgrades won’t immediately lead to large cost reductions, the council anticipates annual energy savings of approximately £3,800 across the four sites.

Council buildings currently account for nearly half of RMBC’s overall carbon footprint. A report notes that decarbonising this estate is essential to meeting climate targets and future-proofing public assets.