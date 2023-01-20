Yorkshire council slammed over 'weird' semi-circle bike lane on busy main road

Council chiefs have been blasted for wasting tax payer's money after their workers painted a "weird" semi-circular cycle lane on a town's main road.

Calderdale Council created the "confusing" bike lane, measuring roughly 2.5m (8ft), in Halifax, using part of a £4.9mil fund to improve local transport links. But residents were left baffled when the strange cycle lane appeared on Kings Cross Road a few weeks ago, with some asking "what is it for?" and others branding it a "waste of money". They were also left floored by what the odd marking could mean - leading to suggestions it was a space for a "gun turret" or a "turning circle for cyclists".

James Baker, 38, the Liberal Democrat leader in the council, said the markings could be a "danger" to road users left unsure of how they were supposed to be interpreted. And he said it was "upsetting" that government money, which was supposed to be used to "reduce collisions" and "minimise air pollution", had been spent in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "They have created this little weird semi-circle, and it's left most local residents completely at a loss as to what it actually even means. It's at a perpendicular right angle to the road. So it's not even like you're on a cycle lane and then suddenly enter it. We are trying to guess what it means.

Council chiefs have been blasted for wasting tax payer’s money after their workers painted a “weird” semi-circular cycle lane on a town’s main road

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's so upsetting to see. You get funding for a scheme like this through regional money, and then you see it being poorly put to use in a way that makes a mockery of these improvements "And confusion on the road is dangerous. If a cyclist misunderstands that or basically thinks it was something different, it could cause an accident."

James said he first noticed the bizarre, secluded markings on Kings Road, which runs through the centre of the busy market town, a few weeks ago. And he said most locals were still scratching their heads to understand how cars, bikes and pedestrians were supposed to use them in practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: "We think maybe it's a shared space for cyclists and pedestrians - and that it's telling cyclists they have to give way. That's our best guess. But most residents are just confused. They've never seen something like this before in their lives."

Calderdale Council got the money for the development through the West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund, and they were awarded a total of £4.98m for the work. But James said bosses at Calderdale Council had simply used the money for "gesture" projects, adding that the funds they received were being poorly spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "They're not improvements that are going to help cyclists sadly. It's just a kind of gesture sign that we're doing something but not spending the money very well."

The strange markings come after council bosses were earlier slammed for leaving lampposts blocking another stretch of bike lane on the same road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Gill, Calderdale Council's Assistant Director of Strategic Infrastructure, said: "The new cycleway and footway improvements at King Cross aim to make it easier for people to walk and cycle in this traditionally car dominated area. They form part of the A58 Corridor Improvement Programme, which is funded through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority's West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund.

"As part of the design, there is a dropped kerb that allows cyclists to safely leave the carriageway to access the shared area for pedestrians and cyclists. The design markings on the dropped kerb reflect the requirement for cyclists leaving the carriageway to give way to users of the shared space. It has been designed this way due to the limited space available and its effectiveness will be reviewed in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad