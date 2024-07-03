Yorkshire council to agree tough new rules on school absence including higher fines

Parents who take their child out of school during term time face higher fines and even prosecution, under new government guidance.

Barnsley Council is set to agree and implement the government’s stricter rules for parents taking their children out of school in term time, including fines per child and even prosecution.

BMBC is set to agree to the new regulations during its next cabinet meeting on June 10.

Parents whose children miss more than five days of school will be fined £80 per child, increasing to £160 if not paid within 21 days.

If parents take their child out of school a second time within three years, they will be fined £160 per child – and a third occasion could see parents being prosecuted.

Fines will also be considered when there have been 10 unauthorised absences in a 10-week period.

Cases found guilty in magistrates’ court can show on the parent’s future DBS certificate, due to ‘failure to safeguard a child’s education’.

The government says the new measures are important not just for children’s education, but for their wider development and mental health.

Carly Speechley, executive director for children’s services, said: “We are committed to making sure that all children and young people in the borough have access to high-quality education and achieve their full potential.

“Poor school attendance can have a negative impact on academic achievement, social development, and future prospects for young people.

“By working together, we can make sure that our children receive the best possible education.”