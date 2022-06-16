Yorkshire council to hike fees for burials and cremations due to rising energy costs

The Labour-run council said it needs to increase fees by 4 per cent to "offset budget pressures".

Around 3,000 cremations and 850 burials take place across the council’s 16 cemeteries and two crematoriums every year.

In a report on the changes to costs, council officers said: “The council strives to mitigate cost inflation by keeping overheads as low as possible and providing services more efficiently.

“However, the council does have to seek to recover such increases through adjusting prices where it is not possible to reduce overheads and deliver efficiencies to match the rate of inflation.

“To offset budget pressures, for example increased cost of supplies, fuel, machinery etc. the actual percentage increase needed through income to offset budget pressures.”

The council said it has not done any consultation on the increases, saying it was not required to do so, and admitted its service was more expensive than others in the region.

Officers and councillors discussed the report in a meeting of the communities, parks and leisure committee this week.

Councillor Karen McGowan said the increase in fees made her feel uncomfortable when the price of everything was rocketing due to the cost of living crisis and questioned what support there was for people who cannot afford it.

In reply, Ellie Fraser, service manager for bereavement services, said the council could not offer payment plans.