Yorkshire council welcomes ‘much needed’ additional capacity as over 55s housing development set to open
Aldaniti Court, in Spring Wood Road, Guisborough, offers purpose-built accommodation with 24 hour on-site support allowing people to continue to live in their own homes.
It consists of a total of 71 apartments and 12 bungalows – a number of which are already reserved – and is aimed at over 55s, being due to open at the end of the summer/early autumn.
The scheme, which also incorporates approximately 34 parking spaces, was granted planning permission by Redcar and Cleveland Council back in 2022.
A ‘topping out’ ceremony was held last year as the project neared its final stages of completion.
There is continued demand in Redcar and Cleveland, and elsewhere, for such facilities because of growing elderly populations and it is seen as one way of reducing pressure on the adult social care sector.
Residents are said to benefit from a greater level of autonomy than they would in residential care and environment adaptations can support better mobility and independence.
Councillor Lisa Robson, cabinet member for adults at the council, said: “[We are] committed to providing good quality care and support to help people to live the lives they choose, in their own homes and remain connected to their communities.
“Extra care housing helps people with social care needs maintain their independence for as long as possible, as it offers purpose-built accommodation with 24-hour on-site support.
“[This new] facility is set to open in Guisborough and will be accepting lettings by early September.
“Aldaniti Court has been developed by a local experienced extra care housing provider, Housing 21, and will offer 12 two-bed bungalows for shared ownership and 50 one-bed and 21 two-bed apartments to rent within the main building.”
Cllr Robson added: “The council already commissions four current extra care schemes in the borough, which are nearly at capacity.
“Aldaniti Court will be the first extra care housing facility in the east of the borough, which will provide much needed additional capacity for our residents.
“Eligibility will work in a very similar way to existing extra care facilities in the borough and will be available to residents over age 55 who have an identified housing and care need through social care assessment.
“We look forward to welcoming new residents and continuing in our commitment to helping older adults live a good life as independently as possible.”
Catherine Hay, a regional extra care manager with Housing 21, said: “The scheme will provide much required social rent and shared ownership housing for local people over the age of 55.
“It’s been a pleasure to work in partnership with Redcar and Cleveland Council and [home builder] Vistry North East to ensure smooth delivery.
“We look forward to welcoming our first residents to their new homes in 2025.”
A spokeswoman for Housing 21 said the development was being supported by Government housing agency Homes England and had already won two housing industry awards which recognised the high quality workmanship and site management procedures during the construction process.
Aldaniti Court boasts a café/bistro and hair salon, along with a spacious residents’ lounge and communal gardens.
A dedicated housing manager is available to support residents with any repairs and maintenance, while families are also able to stay in a guest suite on visits for a reasonable charge.