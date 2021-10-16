Yorkshire councillor brands residents 'unpleasant' for objecting to 'outsiders' moving to the area

East Riding Council’s Western Area Planning Community deferred plans for the bungalow, in Common Lane, for a site visit after one resident claimed the road was prone to parking “chaos”.

Common Lane resident Nadia Hemmings told councillors there was not enough parking currently in the area and her and others feared the centre would make things worse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nik Wilson, agent for the applicant East Riding Community Foundation Trust, said the plans faced no objections from council highways officers and it would be a centre “for all”.

Councillor David Nolan

The meeting also saw committee member Coun David Nolan brand objections from some claiming it would draw “outsiders” into the area “unpleasant”, given the centre would be used during Ramadan.

Plans for the centre would see Welton Croft bungalow transformed into a community centre open until 10pm and 11pm during the month Muslims typically fast.

The plans include 13 parking spaces but the committee asked council officers to discuss increasing the amount with the applicant.

A total of 49 objections were lodged against the plans over parking, noise and disturbances and what some said was an “inappropriate” location.

Supporting comments totalled 84 and claimed parking was “ample” and available in the site’s grassed area.

Supporters also claimed it would be accessible on foot or by public transport and would provide a community space, particularly for young people.

But Mrs Hemmings said it would be “surrounded” by homes meaning the location was unsuitable.

The objector said: “Let’s not be swayed by the good work the charity does or by the good character of those involved, that goes without saying but it’s nothing to do with planning.

“The centre would be better suited to a road with good public transport links, not a street surrounded by homes, community centres are in the centres of communities for good reason.

“Common Lane residents already regularly endure parking chaos, there’s a cemetery, allotments and cricket ground nearby, all without adequate parking.

“The Lane is very busy and is used by walkers, cyclists and runners, additional vehicles on the road will lead to safety issues and the proposed number of spaces is not nearly enough.

“The proposed opening times are too late, we feel they’re unreasonable. If the council was looking to build a new community centre would a cul-de-sac be your first choice?”

Mr Wilson said the applicants acknowledged there were concerns but they had worked with council officers and agreed to conditions to ease them.

The applicant’s agent said: “The Foundation Trust was founded in 2016 by medical and other professionals. It has provided support for community events including children’s activities, religious festivals, food banks and fundraising efforts.

“Due to a lack of permanent facilities these have been held in various venues which has meant some events have not taken place, the Trust has been trying to find a home for years. Welton Parish Council support the plans and the council’s highways team has not objected to them.

“We firmly believe this will deliver a community centre for all, please consider giving it a chance.”

Committee member Coun Julie Abraham, whose South Hunsley ward covers the site, said the plans would result in a “significant change” for the area if they were approved.

Coun Abraham said: “This would be used by a large number of people, I wonder if the location is suitable for the Trust and for residents. The nearby Brough South development is zoned for community and leisure facilities, perhaps it would sit better there.