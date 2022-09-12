Tyler Callum Wilson, a member of Aberford Parish Council, in east Leeds, wrote a tribute to the Queen’s reign in the city’s official book of condolences, but added that the time was now to abolish the monarchy.

After posting a photograph of his message onto social media, Coun Wilson received backlash from hundreds of people, with one calling his conduct ‘despicable’.

In a statement, Coun Wilson, who is autistic, said with hindsight he would have expressed his opinions differently, adding he was “deeply apologetic and sorry” for offence caused.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, Leeds announced it would be opening a book of condolences for the royal in Civic Hall, where members of the public could add their own message.

Coun Wilson posted to Twitter on Sunday: "Yesterday I signed the book of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second. I call upon the people of Leeds to also demand for a United Republic. No kings amongst men.”

It included a photograph of his message: “HM the Queen is dead. Long may she rest. She was Britain personified – across history and generations – her son is not. It is time for the United Kingdom to become the United Republic – God save Parliament – God save Yorkshire – down with the Pretender.”

Coun Wilson went on to receive hundreds of responses to his message.

The flag at Civic Hall few at half mast on Sunday. (pic: Steve Riding)

A Twitter user by the name of Debbie said: “A book of condolence is not a place for a political messages but you know that, which is why you took a photo and posted it on Twitter. You just wanted attention for your politics. Pretty despicable and this will haunt you and your career for a long time to come.”

Stephen Hill added: “You’re entitled to your opinion. A shame you chose a time during national mourning to air your political views; compounded by the fact you used the signing the book of condolence as a platform to do so. Speaks volumes about your lack of judgement, not to mention minority views.”

Another wrote: “Pipe down sunshine, you're a parish councillor, not Oliver Cromwell.”

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Coun Wilson said: “The most surprising thing has been the level of vitriol and aggression from some corners, just look at the replies. I'm autistic and with hindsight I should have worded my message more thoughtfully, but I did respect the Queen.

“I just recognize that the crown is a net-negative for British democracy, sadly Twitter is not the place for nuance and the outrage algorithm works its magic.”

He went on to say he believed in taking more power away from the crown, and that he would be happy with a “toothless monarchy”, as is seen in Sweden.